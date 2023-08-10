BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
CDA-DWP approves various development projects

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) meeting was held at the CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal in which the relevant officers of the departments participated.

Various development projects were presented for approval, which were approved after a detailed review.

The revised PC-1 of the establishment of medical facility in the additional block of Capital Hospital was approved. The newly-constructed block in Capital Hospital had a capacity of 100 beds earlier but now approval has been given to add 50 more beds by saving money from PC-1. The project will be completed in six months at a cost of Rs186.394 million.

Similarly, in the meeting of CDADWP, PC-1 of the construction supervision project of Margalla Avenue N-5 to M-I extension project was also approved. Under this project, acquisition of 2.4 km of land from Margalla Avenue to Motorway M-I and construction of this road will be done. Construction of interchange on N-5 is also a part of this project. The project will be completed in a period of eight months at a cost of Rs5,452.001 million.

