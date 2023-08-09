BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.7%)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2023 02:32pm

LOS ANGELES: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, convicted of shooting US artist Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a drunken argument after a Hollywood party, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

A Los Angeles judge handed down the sentence after hearing how Lanez had ordered the hip-hop star to ‘Dance, bitch’ as he shot at her several times while she stood on the road.

Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds

The sentencing follows Lanez’s conviction in December for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Prosecutors had requested a 13-year sentence, claiming Lanez had caused physical and emotional scarring to the ‘WAP’ performer.

Lanez’s attorneys had asked for him to be given probation or three years in prison, and mandatory rehab, including for alcohol addiction.

In a protracted sentencing hearing that began Monday, Judge David Herriford said he had received more than 70 letters on Lanez’s behalf, including from his celebrity friends.

One was from musician Iggy Azalea, whom he said had requested a sentence that was “transformational, not life-destroying.”

Another came from Lanez’s young son.

But the judge ordered Lanez – who has been in jail since his conviction – to serve a decade behind bars.

He said the prosecution had proven two aggravating factors, involving the use of weapon and a particularly vulnerable victim, but had not proven that the crime involved a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness.

Megan Thee Stallion – whose real name is Megan Pete – had been in a car with Lanez, his bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner’s luxury home in July 2020.

She and Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – had developed an intimate relationship in the months before the incident.

Harris, who only learned of the sexual relationship that night, had a “crush” on Lanez, she told the court, and an argument then erupted in the car, with Megan Thee Stallion demanding to be let out of the vehicle.

The ‘Savage’ rapper said she saw Lanez pointing a gun at her and opening fire “after he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’”

Megan Thee Stallion told the court during the trial she felt she had “been turned into some kind of villain,” in the wake of the shooting, with the male-dominated rap world frequently seeming to be against her.

In a statement read in court Monday, she said she had not experienced “a single day of peace” since she was shot in July 2020.

“He not only shot me. He made a mockery of my trauma,” she said.

