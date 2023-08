HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended the week’s losses at the open Wednesday following another drop on Wall Street and ahead of keenly awaited Chinese inflation data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.65 percent, or 124.59 points, to 19,059.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.29 percent, or 9.47 points, to 3,251.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.27 percent, or 5.55 points, to 2,045.48.