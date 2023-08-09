Core committee’s decision: IK is now PTI chairman for life

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution making the founder of the party – Imran Khan – as chairman of the party for life.

A statement issued by the party said that a crucial meeting of the PTI core committee was held here in which, the participants were given a detailed briefing by the legal team of the party about the appeals filed against Toshakhana verdict and the meeting of party lawyers with the PTI chairman and other related matters.

The party announced to challenge the decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in Supreme Court with the approval of the PTI chairman after the recent census green light raised elections delay fears in the country.

The participants agreed that the party would strongly resist all tactics to delay the next general elections, which the group of over 13 political parties has already been planning as they knew the people are going to throw them out in the elections.

They insisted that it was an obligation to hold elections within the constitutionally-mandated 90 days after the dissolution of National Assembly, adding the party will not accept any further delay in holding the elections.

The participants decided that they would challenge the amendments made in the Official Secrets Act 2023 in the apex court to protect fundamental rights and personal freedoms.

The PTI core committee declared that it would go to any extent to foil the attempts and so-called legislation done by the fascist imported regime in a bid to snatch the rights of the citizens through these kinds of black laws.

They said that any attempt to deprive PTI of electoral symbol –bat – would be resisted tooth nail.

It was decided that in light of the special instructions by the former prime minister Imran Khan, the party would celebrate independence day on August 14 with great zeal and fervor.

The PTI core committee decided that the PTI would organize special events to commemorate the independence day both inside and outside the country.

