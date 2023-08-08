BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Moody’s says US banks are still strong despite downgrades

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 09:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Ratings agency Moody’s said the U.S. banking sector is still strong even after it downgraded several small to mid-sized lenders and warned it might cut theratings of several major banks.

“What we’re doing here is recognizing some headwinds - we’re not saying that the banking system is broken,” Ana Arsov, managing director of financial institutions at Moody’s, told Reuters in an interview.

An S&P index of bank stocks slid 2% after Moody’s took action on 27 lenders on Monday, highlighting the challenges of higher interest rates, climbing funding costs and a looming recession that would weigh on profits.

“As you look ahead, it doesn’t feel like the pressure from interest rates being higher and overall monetary policy tightening is close to abating,” said Jill Cetina, an associate managing director at Moody’s.

Moody's US banks

Comments

1000 characters

Moody’s says US banks are still strong despite downgrades

PM Shehbaz says summary for NA dissolution to be sent to President Alvi tomorrow

KSE-100 suffers dramatic fall of over 950 points

Rupee registers back-to-back losses, settles at 287.91 against US dollar

IHC allows lawyers to meet Imran Khan

Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Ministers expect delay in elections due to ‘constitutional requirements’

Oil slips as weak China data offsets tightening supply

PM Shehbaz announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts

PM launches Rs377bn project to convert 100,000 agriculture tube wells on solar power

Govt reconstitutes Board of Investment

Read more stories