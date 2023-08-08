BAFL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.49%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.13%)
DFML 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.03%)
DGKC 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.6%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.82%)
HBL 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.64%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
MLCF 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
OGDC 97.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.54%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIOC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.72%)
PPL 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-6.44%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-3.74%)
SSGC 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.35%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.01%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.18%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By -84.3 (-1.72%)
BR30 17,126 Decreased By -492.6 (-2.8%)
KSE100 47,568 Decreased By -818.2 (-1.69%)
KSE30 16,935 Decreased By -312.9 (-1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia pins recruitment office arson attacks on Ukraine

AFP Published 08 Aug, 2023 02:48pm

MOSCOW: Moscow on Tuesday accused Ukraine of inciting Russians to set fire to military recruitment offices, following a recent uptick in the number of arson attacks.

Since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year many military recruitment offices across Russia have come under attacks. The General Prosecutor’s Office linked the attacks to the “successful advance of the Russian armed forces” in Ukraine.

“All these crimes were committed by Russian nationals following the so-called ‘instructions’ received by phone from Ukraine,” the General Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The statement said individuals working on behalf of Ukraine posed as members of law enforcement or bank employees, forcing Russians to “commit crimes”.

In a separate statement, the interior ministry pointed to a “sharp” increase in arson attacks in recent days and said the phone scam usually targeted “elderly” Russians.

The ministry stressed that attacks on military recruitment offices are considered grave crimes and are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Public criticism of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine has been outlawed in Russia.

Since the start of the offensive on February 24, 2022 military recruitment centres have repeatedly been targeted, with Russians setting them on fire or throwing Molotov cocktails at them.

Vladimir Putin Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian missiles Russia ukriane war

Comments

1000 characters

Russia pins recruitment office arson attacks on Ukraine

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Oil slips as weak China data offsets tightening supply

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 63.5%, stand at over Rs59.5bn in FY23

Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Read more stories