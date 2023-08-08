BAFL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.93%)
DFML 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
DGKC 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
FABL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
HBL 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.83%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
OGDC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-4.41%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
PIOC 93.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PPL 71.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-4.63%)
PRL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.33%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.35%)
TRG 103.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.32%)
UNITY 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,870 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.62%)
BR30 17,366 Decreased By -252.6 (-1.43%)
KSE100 47,997 Decreased By -389.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 17,086 Decreased By -161.9 (-0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken says diplomacy ‘preferred way’ to resolve Niger crisis

AFP Published 08 Aug, 2023 11:55am

WASHINGTON: Diplomacy is the best option for the international community to deal with the coup crisis in Niger, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

“Diplomacy is certainly the preferred way of resolving this situation,” he told French Radio RFI.

“It is ECOWAS’ current approach. It is our approach,” he said, referring to the West African bloc’s efforts to reinstate the ousted democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum, who was detained last week.

ECOWAS had warned the military to reinstate Bazoum, a key Western ally, by Sunday night, but the deadline has passed without a response.

Speaking at a press briefing in Washington, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US saw a “window of opportunity” for the coup to end.

“The window of opportunity is definitely still open. We believe that the junta should step aside and let President (Mohamed) Bazoum resume his duties,” he said.

Miller, who noted that military intervention was a “last resort” for ECOWAS, said the United States was “focused on finding a diplomatic solution.”

He also dismissed efforts by Mali and Burkina Faso, both suspended from ECOWAS for their own coups, after they sent their envoys to Niger.

“If we thought they were sending envoys to try to restore democratic leadership and the constitutional order, we would see that as productive and helpful, but I very much doubt that’s the case,” Miller said.

Nigeria US State Department Niger US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ECOWAS Mohamed Bazoum MatthewMiller

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken says diplomacy ‘preferred way’ to resolve Niger crisis

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Read more stories