BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.71%)
HUBC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.59%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 109.95 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.92%)
PAEL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PPL 78.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.6%)
PRL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.23%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.44%)
UNITY 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.86%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,988 Increased By 44.7 (0.9%)
BR30 18,086 Increased By 247 (1.38%)
KSE100 48,981 Increased By 395 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,507 Increased By 136.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine faces new wave of attacks, Russia says airbases struck

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2023 07:09am

KYIV: Ukraine said on Sunday it suffered several waves of aerial attacks overnight, which Moscow said targeted military airfields, a day after a strike on a Russian tanker on the Kerch Strait. The Ukrainian air force said Sunday it shot down 30 out of the 40 cruise missiles and all Shahed drones launched by Russia.

“In total, the enemy used 70 air attack weapons in several waves” in the night between Saturday and Sunday. It added that Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not say if they had been destroyed.

The Ukrainian armed force did not specify which sites were hit by the missiles that got through air defences. The Russian army however said it struck “Ukrainian armed forces airbases around the settlements of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region and Dubno in the Rivne region.”

Home to a major airbase, the western Khmelnytskyi region located hundreds of kilometres from the front lines of the fighting has been repeatedly targeted during the war. “Since yesterday evening, the Khmelnytskyi region has been attacked three times... most missiles were shot down” said local official Sergiy Tyurin.

Several buildings and the bus station were damaged, he said on Telegram.

He also posted pictures of a crumbling building engulfed in flames, saying a corn waste warehouse had caught fire. Meanwhile in the Rivne region that Russia said it hit, “only a few private households were damaged” according to regional head Vitaliy Koval.

On Saturday Ukraine said Russian forces struck a blood transfusion centre in the Kharkiv region of northeast Ukraine.

“This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The reported strike came shortly after Zelensky said Russian missiles had hit a facility of the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, one of several companies requisitioned by the government since Moscow’s invasion.

On Sunday morning the Russian army said “all targets were hit” in the overnight strikes.

It said that separately Russian air defence forces shot down a drone approaching Moscow.

The Russian capital was almost never targeted since the beginning of the offensive in Ukraine, until a series of attacks in recent months.

The drone was downed without any casualties or damage, and restrictions on flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport were quickly lifted.

There have been an increased number of drone attacks not only on regions bordering Ukraine, but also on Moscow.

A Ukrainian drone hit a Russian oil tanker south of the Kerch Strait in the night between Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday morning repair work was being carried out on the vessel that was still afloat, according to Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport.

Attacks have multiplied on both sides of the Black Sea since Russia exited a deal protecting grain exports there, brokered by the UN and Turkey.

Russia has hit port infrastructure on the Black Sea and the Danube, while Ukraine has targeted Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russian missile attack Ukrainian Air Forces

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine faces new wave of attacks, Russia says airbases struck

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories