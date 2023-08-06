BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
Qatar stock market ends higher, Saudi extends losses

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2023 07:18pm

Qatar stock market closed higher on Sunday in response to rising oil prices amid supply cuts by top producers, while the Saudi index ended lower on weaker corporate earnings.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose on Friday and notched a sixth straight week of gains as investors were optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday extended a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day to the end of September. Russia has also elected to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day next month.

Major Gulf equities track oil, Asian shares lower

The Qatari Stock index advanced 0.2%, ending two sessions of losses, with Baladna climbing 3% and Qatar Fuel gaining 1%.

The index heavyweight Islamic banks Qatar Islamic Bank and Qatar International Islamic Bank added 2.2% and 1.1% respectively.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index continued its losses for a seventh consecutive session, ending 0.2% lower, with

Savola Group dropping 5.5% and Halwani Brothers plunging 8.9%.

The food products distributor Halwani reported higher losses in second quarter compared to a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 1.4%, snapping three-session losses with all sectors in the green.

The index was lifted by a 11.3% jump in Misr El Gadida Housing and a 4.2% rise in El Sewedy Electric.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.2% to 11,351

QATAR rose 0.2% to 10,821

EGYPT surged 1.4% to 17,967

BAHRAIN ended flat to 1,982

OMAN fell 0.5% to 4,760

KUWAIT added 0.1% to 7,942

Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

