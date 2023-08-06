BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Wiegman last female head coach remaining at Women’s World Cup

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2023 01:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRISBANE: England’s Sarina Wiegman is the lone female head coach remaining at the Women’s World Cup after the elimination of South Africa on Sunday, which could bode well for the Lionesses Down Under if history has a hand in it.

Twelve of the World Cup’s 32 head coaches were women, including Desiree Ellis, whose Banyana Banyana were ousted in a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16. While the number is low, women have been wildly successful on the global soccer stage.

Since 2000, all but one of the major women’s football tournaments – the Women’s World Cup, Women’s Euros and the Olympics – have been won by female-coached teams, according to the Female Coaching Network.

Norio Sasaki, the man who coached Japan to World Cup gold in 2011, is the sole exception.

Wiegman, whose European champions play Nigeria in the round of 16 on Monday, took over as Lionesses head coach in September 2021, and her squad went on a 30-game unbeaten streak that included just five draws.

It ended in a 2-0 loss to Australia in a friendly on April 11. England are unbeaten in their five games since.

Two women coaches were ousted in the round of 16 on Saturday with Switzerland’s 5-1 loss to Spain (Inka Grings) and Norway’s 3-1 defeat by Japan (Hege Riise).

Nigeria Sarina Wiegman FIFA Women’s World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Wiegman last female head coach remaining at Women’s World Cup

ECNEC approves six projects worth Rs110.3bn

Valuation of immovable properties: FBR suspends proposed increase till next month

Toshakhana case: IK given 3-year jail sentence

General election could be delayed

‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

ECP likely to rule on PTI chairmanship tomorrow

Section 144 imposed on KP following IK’s arrest

Russia launches new burst of missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian air force says

PTI announces countrywide protest

Hiroshima marks a-bomb anniversary, calls nuclear deterrence ‘folly’

Read more stories