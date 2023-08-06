Police detains 8 Afghan nationals in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police carried out a targeted search operation, a total of eight illegal Afghan residents were apprehended from various locations, including Machar Colony, Al-Asif Square, and nearby areas, reported on Saturday.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaudhry Sohail of Sohrab Goth, the law enforcement personnel conducted a meticulous house-to-house search with an aim to identify suspected criminals.

“Our primary focus was to ensure the safety and security of the community while upholding the rule of law,” SP Chaudhry Sohail said. He emphasized that the operation was not only intended to identify illegal residents but also to address any potential threats that might compromise the well-being of the local residents.

The search operation involved a comprehensive check of the details of suspected persons, employing modern search applications to confirm their identities and immigration statuses. The operation saw the inclusion of women searchers, recognizing the importance of maintaining cultural sensitivities and adhering to ethical search practices.

Following the successful operation, a case was registered against the arrested individuals, marking a significant step towards ensuring accountability and transparency in the legal process.

SP Chaudhry Sohail affirmed that the police are committed to carrying out a thorough interrogation of the detained individuals.