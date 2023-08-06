BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police detains 8 Afghan nationals in Karachi

INP Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

KARACHI: Karachi police carried out a targeted search operation, a total of eight illegal Afghan residents were apprehended from various locations, including Machar Colony, Al-Asif Square, and nearby areas, reported on Saturday.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaudhry Sohail of Sohrab Goth, the law enforcement personnel conducted a meticulous house-to-house search with an aim to identify suspected criminals.

“Our primary focus was to ensure the safety and security of the community while upholding the rule of law,” SP Chaudhry Sohail said. He emphasized that the operation was not only intended to identify illegal residents but also to address any potential threats that might compromise the well-being of the local residents.

The search operation involved a comprehensive check of the details of suspected persons, employing modern search applications to confirm their identities and immigration statuses. The operation saw the inclusion of women searchers, recognizing the importance of maintaining cultural sensitivities and adhering to ethical search practices.

Following the successful operation, a case was registered against the arrested individuals, marking a significant step towards ensuring accountability and transparency in the legal process.

SP Chaudhry Sohail affirmed that the police are committed to carrying out a thorough interrogation of the detained individuals.

Karachi police criminals Afghan nationals Chaudhry Sohail

Comments

1000 characters

Police detains 8 Afghan nationals in Karachi

Toshakhana case: IK given 3-year jail sentence

General election could be delayed

Total population recorded at 241.49 million: CCI approves results of digital census: PMO

‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

ECP likely to rule on PTI chairmanship tomorrow

Valuation of immovable properties: FBR suspends proposed increase till next month

Senate body passes ‘Zakat and Ushr (Amend) Bill, 2023’

World must act to end India’s gross HR violations in IIOJK: Bilawal

Section 144 imposed on KP following IK’s arrest

PTI announces countrywide protest

Read more stories