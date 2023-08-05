UNIDO conducts session on poverty alleviation

KARACHI: The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) conducted an information session and hackathon under the Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development Across Rural Sindh (PAIDAR) programme funded by the European Union (EU).

The PAIDAR programme is launching a grant fund for micro-grants through intermediates and grants to small and medium enterprises. The grants will support poverty graduation of poor men and women sustainably and enhance enterprise activity resulting in pro poor employment and sustainable income opportunities in select districts.

The hackathon was chaired by Farooq Ahmed Siddiqui, Director General, Urban Policy and Strategic Planning, Government of Sindh. He appreciated the partnership with PAIDAR and said that the hackathon was a great example of inclusive and participatory development. He added that the government looks forward to good ideas coming in from organisations and being implemented in Sindh.

Badar Ul Islam, National Programme Coordinator PAIDAR welcomed the high participation of organisations from urban and rural areas and commented that the hackathon will help not only develop good proposals but also generate ideas that can be supported by the grants.

