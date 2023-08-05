BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UNIDO conducts session on poverty alleviation

Press Release Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) conducted an information session and hackathon under the Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development Across Rural Sindh (PAIDAR) programme funded by the European Union (EU).

The PAIDAR programme is launching a grant fund for micro-grants through intermediates and grants to small and medium enterprises. The grants will support poverty graduation of poor men and women sustainably and enhance enterprise activity resulting in pro poor employment and sustainable income opportunities in select districts.

The hackathon was chaired by Farooq Ahmed Siddiqui, Director General, Urban Policy and Strategic Planning, Government of Sindh. He appreciated the partnership with PAIDAR and said that the hackathon was a great example of inclusive and participatory development. He added that the government looks forward to good ideas coming in from organisations and being implemented in Sindh.

Badar Ul Islam, National Programme Coordinator PAIDAR welcomed the high participation of organisations from urban and rural areas and commented that the hackathon will help not only develop good proposals but also generate ideas that can be supported by the grants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

EU poverty Poverty Alleviation PAIDAR UNIDO

Comments

1000 characters

UNIDO conducts session on poverty alleviation

Democracy meaningless without elections: SC

Money laundering, terror financing challenges: Senate passes law to establish authority

Senate passes National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023

Working out new rates of immovable properties: On Dar’s directive, FBR to hold talks with realtors today

PM reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

World rice price index jumps to near 12-year high in July: FAO

Energy sector reforms: Modalities, framework finalised

MPs strongly condemn terrorist attack in Bajaur

Pakistan’s scenic beauty can be turned into a great opportunity: PM

Autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies: MoF seeks list from ministries, divisions for ad hoc relief

Read more stories