BAFL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.43%)
BIPL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.78%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.24%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.44%)
HBL 103.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.16%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
OGDC 107.70 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.16%)
PAEL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.15%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.34%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
TRG 103.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,933 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 17,779 Decreased By -74.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 48,555 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,352 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 opens lower as miners fall; headed for weekly losses

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 02:14pm

UK’s FTSE 100 opened lower on Friday, with mining firms down and WPP falling after reducing its full-year outlook, and was on track to post its first weekly loss in four.

By 0713 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat.

WPP slipped 5.7% after the world’s biggest advertising group downgraded its full-year like-for-like growth forecast to 1.5%-3.0% from 3%-5%.

The broader media index was down 1.0%. Industrial metal miners lost 0.7% as copper prices traded in a tight range.

UK’s FTSE 100 flat at open; Pearson shines

The internationally-focussed FTSE 100 was headed for weekly losses as stocks were rattled this week from downbeat earnings and a surprise US credit rating cut.

Capita slumped 8.3% after the outsourcing firm said it expected net exceptional costs of up to 20-25 million pounds ($31.8 million) related to the cyber incident in March but the group retained its full-year earnings outlook.

UK's FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 opens lower as miners fall; headed for weekly losses

PM Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on Aug. 9

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.97 against US dollar

Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

Oil prices set for sixth weekly gain on more supply cuts

Denmark to tighten border control after Holy Quran burnings

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

All-time high rice exports likely

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Read more stories