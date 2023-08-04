BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
PM Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on August 9

  • The elections are due to go ahead after speculation they might have to be postponed because of months of political and economic turmoil
Reuters Published August 4, 2023 Updated August 4, 2023 04:25pm

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed that parliament be dissolved on August 9, three days before the end of its term, political sources said on Friday, paving the way for a general election by November.

The elections are due to go ahead after speculation they might have to be postponed because of months of political and economic turmoil.

Two members of parliament who attended a dinner hosted by PM Shehbaz on Thursday told Reuters that he confided in his allies that he would seek a dissolution on August 9 and hand over to a caretaker government to organise the polls.

Parliament’s five-year term is set to expire on August 12.

“He said he will consult his allies over formation of a caretaker set up to hold the elections, and … his proposal to dissolve parliament,” one of the parliamentarians said.

The Ministry of Information did not respond to a request for comment.

The dissolution three days early would give PM Shehbaz and his allies more time to prepare for what is expected to be a bruising electoral battle with the party led by ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

A caretaker government has 90 days in which to hold a general election when a government hands over power early, as opposed to 60 days if the government hands over power at the end of parliament’s term.

The coalition came to power after Imran was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

Ever since, Imran has been campaigning for a snap election and organising protests, which led to significant violence on May 9, raising tension with the powerful military.

The political crisis has played out alongside an economic one.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) board approved a $3 billion bailout for Pakistan to help it tackle an acute balance of payments crisis and dire shortage of central bank reserves.

Johnny Walker Aug 04, 2023 03:05pm
The hafiz has asked him to pack up. There will be no elections for the next five years at least.
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 04, 2023 05:03pm
Good riddance
