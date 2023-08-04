KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 03, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 289.50 292.50 UK POUND 367.30 371.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.00 AUD $ 190.00 195.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00 CAD $ 216.00 220.00
EURO 316.80 320.00 CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments