BAFL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
DGKC 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.23%)
FABL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.55%)
FCCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.51%)
FFL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.88%)
HUBC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.04%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.63%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.9%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.3%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.25%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-3.47%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,963 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 17,860 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.21%)
KSE100 48,675 Decreased By -89.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,395 Decreased By -84.9 (-0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nintendo Q1 net profit soars 52 percent

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2023 02:30pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Nintendo reported on Thursday a 52 percent jump in first-quarter net profits thanks to brisk sales of its latest “Zelda” game and the release of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

Recording net income of 181 billion yen ($1.26 billion), the Japanese gaming giant left its net profit forecast for the full year to March 2024 unchanged at 340 billion yen.

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” had a “good start” after its release in May, recording sales of 18.51 million units, Nintendo said in a statement.

“The April release of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ positively impacted sales of ‘Mario’ related titles, with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ recording sales of 1.67 million units (for cumulative sales of 55.46 million units),” it added.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was the year’s first film to pass the global $1 billion mark at the box office.

Nintendo ends online sales of games in Russia

Hardware unit sales increased 13.9 percent year on year to 3.91 million units, and software unit sales increased 26.1 percent to 52.21 million units.

Its results were also buoyed by a weaker yen, Nintendo said.

nintendo

Comments

1000 characters

Nintendo Q1 net profit soars 52 percent

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

Iran’s President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

Major Gulf equities track oil, Asian shares lower

Senate passes crucial bill to pave the way: Setting-up of sovereign wealth fund in sight

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Read more stories