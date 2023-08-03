BAFL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
SABIC’s quarterly profit drops 85% on lower sales prices

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 12:19pm

DUBAI: Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world’s biggest petrochemical companies, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit slumped 85% on lower average sales prices.

The company posted a net income of 1.18 billion riyals in the three-month period ended June 30, compared with 7.93 billion riyals in the year-earlier period.

“The global economy is continuously slowing down as a result of tightening monetary policies to confront inflation, leading to weaker demand and a decrease in the average selling prices of the company’s products as well as lower quantities sold,” SABIC said in an earnings release.

