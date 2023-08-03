BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Pakistan

Better class for PTI Senator: LHC summons law office on 7th

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:55am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday asked a law office to appear before the court on August 07 on a petition seeking better class for PTI Senator Ijaz Ch in jail after receiving instructions from the concerned authorities.

The wife of the senator, Salma Ijaz contended in her petition that her husband was on judicial remand in cases related to the May 9 riots. She said he was an elderly person with medical history.

She pleaded that being a senator her husband was entitled of better class facilities in the jail but the home department rejected her application without any valid reason.

She, therefore, asked the court to direct the jail authorities to provide better facilities to her husband entitled under the law.

