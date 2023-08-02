BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
BIPL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.08%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.17%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
DFML 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.93%)
DGKC 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.12%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 96.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
OGDC 102.15 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4.5%)
PAEL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.45%)
PIOC 95.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PPL 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.31%)
PRL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.49%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.62 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.19%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
TELE 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 109.12 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.57%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,966 Increased By 49.4 (1%)
BR30 17,622 Increased By 176.8 (1.01%)
KSE100 48,603 Increased By 372.1 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,424 Increased By 164 (0.95%)
Aug 02, 2023
UK’s FTSE 100 opens lower after surprise US credit rating cut sours mood

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 12:33pm

UK’s FTSE 100 opened lower on Wednesday, as global risk sentiment took a hit after ratings agency Fitch cut the United States’ credit rating, while BAE Systems shares jumped after the defence company raised its full-year guidance.

By 0709 GMT, the bluechip FTSE 100 index fell 0.8%, touching a two week low, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.6%.

Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills.

BAE Systems added 4.7% after Britain’s biggest defence company upgraded its guidance for 2023, forecasting annual earnings per share would grow 10-12%.

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as weak China data hurts miners

London-listed shares of Smurfit Kappa fell 3.0%, after Europe’s largest paper packaging producer reported a fall in first-half core profit to 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion).

ConvaTec Group jumped 4.0% after the technology firm raised its full-year guidance.

UK's FTSE 100

