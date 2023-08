BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday tracking global peers, after weak economic data from the United States, euro zone and China triggered caution and weighed on risk sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.43% at 19,649.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.42% to 66,171.85 at 9:15 a.m. IST.