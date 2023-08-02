BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

NEW DELHI: At least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between Hindus and Muslims that erupted on Monday around 50 km (30 miles) south of the Indian capital New Delhi, police officials told Reuters.

The violence erupted after a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim dominated Nuh region in Haryana state, the officials said.

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

By the evening, the violence had spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched, killing the cleric and injuring another person.

“Five people involved in the incident have been rounded up and the others are being identified,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, adding that security around places of worship had also been tightened.

