LHC suspends decision of special court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday suspended a decision of a special court imposing fine on the home secretary Punjab, the inspectors general of the police and the prisons for not presenting former chief minister Parvez Elahi before the trial court till August 03. The court passed the order on an appeal of the government.

The counsel of Parvez Elahi opposed the government’s appeal and argued that the police were bound to produce a suspect before the trial court.

He said the police officials deliberately failed to produce Parvez Elahi before the trial court and they were liable to be punished.

The court after hearing both the sides suspended the impugned order decision and sought arguments from both sides on next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023