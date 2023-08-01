BAFL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-6.58%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 57.53 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3.92%)
FABL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HBL 96.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.85%)
OGDC 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.87%)
PIBTL 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.13%)
PPL 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.24%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.78%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.13%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 106.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.12%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By 27.4 (0.56%)
BR30 17,488 Increased By 22.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,279 Increased By 244.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 84.5 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as mining losses subdue HSBC, Diageo gains

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 01:57pm

UK’s FTSE 100 reversed gains on Tuesday as losses in mining firms outpaced upbeat earnings by HSBC, Weir Group and Diageo, while BP’s shares edged higher after the company raised its dividend.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was last down 0.1%, after rising 0.2% earlier in the session, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4%.

HSBC added 2.4%, touching a four-year high after Europe’s largest bank raised its key performance target as its first-half profit surged more than two-fold.

The broader banks index gained 1.1%.

Weir Group jumped 4.1% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the engineering firm raised full-year revenue and profit guidance.

Industrial metal miners, however, capped gains, losing 1.0% as prices of most base metals slipped on a firmer dollar.

The beverages index added 1.7% as Diageo rose 1.9% after the world’s largest spirits maker beat full-year sales forecasts.

“The market seems to be cautiously optimistic at the moment,” said Christopher Peters, trading floor manager at Accendo Markets.

UK’s FTSE 100 flat at open; Pearson shines

“It seems that the majority of companies that have reported and given (positive) rhetoric as such are seeing more positivity coming forward.”

BP rose 1.7% after the oil giant increased its dividend by 10% despite missing second-quarter profit forecasts and dropping 70% from a year earlier.

Fresnillo slumped 7.2% after the miner posted a near-24% slump in half-yearly core profit.

Markets now await the Bank of England’s decision on monetary policy on Thursday, with consensus tilted towards an incoming 25 basis point hike by the central bank.

Investors will also keep tabs on July Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data due later in the day.

Meanwhile, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British house prices fell 3.8% in annual terms in July, the biggest drop since July 2009.

UK's FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as mining losses subdue HSBC, Diageo gains

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight loss against US dollar

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

Pakistan LNG skips awarding tender to Trafigura bid

2 policemen escorting polio team martyred in Quetta

Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

‘New model’ to characterize 2nd CPEC phase

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Read more stories