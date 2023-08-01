Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis meets members of Swiss Business Council at Karachi

TEXT: President Swiss Business Council (SBC) Jason Avanceña, presented the Sindhi Ajrak and Cap to Foreign Minister of Switzerland His Excellency Ignazio Cassis, during his recent bilateral visit to Pakistan, along with other members of the Swiss Parliament, where he engaged with the Government of Pakistan and interacted with members of the Swiss Business Council in Karachi before his departure.

President SBC thanked the Swiss Government for supporting Pakistan in the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods and acknowledged his government’s leadership for significantly contributing to the strengthening of the longstanding relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their cooperation and emphasized how strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Switzerland have paved the way for mutually beneficial partnerships and collaborations in various sectors.

