BAFL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.62%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.09%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.03%)
DGKC 55.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.03%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (6.36%)
HUBC 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.75%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 98.30 Increased By ▲ 6.51 (7.09%)
PAEL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.07%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.51%)
PRL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.03%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.93%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.20 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 107.3 (2.24%)
BR30 17,439 Increased By 584.8 (3.47%)
KSE100 48,086 Increased By 1008.8 (2.14%)
KSE30 17,206 Increased By 397.2 (2.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, energy stocks lift Australian shares; central bank in focus

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:33am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares edged higher on Monday, lifted by mining and energy stocks, even as investors remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy meeting this week to assess its trajectory of interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 7,429 points by 0032 GMT after falling 0.7% on Friday.

The RBA will hike interest rates once more by a quarter percentage point on Tuesday and pause for the rest of the year, according to a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

Investor sentiment, meanwhile, was lifted after US data showed annual inflation slowed considerably in June.

In Sydney, heavyweight mining stocks gained 0.4% with sector majors BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group climbing 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. Technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers higher to climb 0.7% and scale their highest level since Jan. 19. Shares of Xero Ltd gained 1%.

Energy stocks rose 1.0% after oil prices strengthened, hitting their highest level since Nov. 8, 2022.

Financial stocks advanced 0.3% with the “Big Four” banks trading in green. Bucking the upbeat mood, gold stocks slipped 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, Origin Energy edged higher even after the company said its revenue from its share of the Australia Pacific LNG project fell 12.3% in the fourth quarter.

Australian shares fall after three-day rise, miners and banks top losers

Shares of IGO Ltd fell 2.7% after the lithium miner reported a 19% jump in its quarterly profit. Lynas Rare Earth Ltd rose 4.4% even as the company posted a 47% slump in its fourth-quarter revenue on lower prices for rare-earths products.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.2% to 11,966.42 points.

Australian shares Reserve Bank of Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Miners, energy stocks lift Australian shares; central bank in focus

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories