BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.8%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.61%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.27%)
DGKC 55.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.85%)
FABL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.72%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (6.49%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.26 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.73%)
OGDC 97.05 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (5.73%)
PAEL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.71%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.63%)
PRL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.72%)
SSGC 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.52%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TPLP 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 106.16 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.42%)
UNITY 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By 101.6 (2.12%)
BR30 17,397 Increased By 542.9 (3.22%)
KSE100 48,014 Increased By 936.7 (1.99%)
KSE30 17,176 Increased By 367.6 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee hopeful of recovery on back of uptick on Asia FX

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:20am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee will be looking to recover on Monday, tracking the move higher in Asian peers on better-than-expected China data. Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will inch up to the US dollar at open from 82.2475 in the previous session.

The domestic currency on Friday had its worst session in just under two months.

With Asian currencies doing well to begin the week and risk holding up, the rupee “will be hoping for a mini recovery”, a forex trader at a bank said.

Kunal Kurani, associate vice president at Mecklai Financial, expects the USD/INR in a range of 81.80-82.30 this week, with moves in the Chinese yuan and “high-impact” US data considered to be the important variables.

Indian rupee to rise post what is seen as Fed’s last rate hike

US ISM manufacturing and services data is due this week, alongside the private payrolls and non-farm payrolls readings.

The data comes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for a rate hike at the September meeting.

Investors, however, are not convinced that another hike will be needed. Data out on Friday supported investor expectations that the Fed rate hike cycle is over.

The US June quarter Employment Cost Index rose 1.0% quarter-on-quarter compared with 1.2% pace in the January-March period. The annual rate slowed to 4.5% from 4.8%.

The offshore yuan rose to 7.14 to the dollar, helped by the China PMI reading and another daily fix by the country’s central bank that indicated support for the currency.

The People’s Bank of China set the daily yuan mid-point at 7.1305 against 7.1524 estimated by Reuters.

Meanwhile, while China’s manufacturing activity fell for a fourth straight month in July, the reading was slightly better than what economists had expected.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee hopeful of recovery on back of uptick on Asia FX

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzkui halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories