CM inspects construction work on Gujranwala link project

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:20am

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Gujranwala-link project with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and inspected the ongoing construction work on the project.

While directing the authorities concerned to expedite work on the project, he said that high quality construction work should be ensured on the project. Additional resources should be utilised to complete the project in the stipulated period of time.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited the under-construction roads of Gujranwala Motorway-link road project. He issued necessary directions to the officials concerned to complete the project in the stipulated time period.

The CM was informed during the briefing that issues causing obstructing in early construction of the project worth Rs 11 billion had been resolved amicable. The dual carpeted road stretching 15.2-km long will provide excellent access to the motorway. All resources are being utilised to complete the project within 90 days, he was informed. With the latest travel facilities, time and fuel will be saved along with lessening of traffic rush on the GT Road. The officials of FWO gave a briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi about the project.

The CM told the media persons that the project would be completed in the stipulated period of time despite rains. Holding elections is the job of the Election Commission of Pakistan, he replied to a question.

He said a shuttle service had been started between both hospitals of Gujranwala. The shortage of HR would soon be fulfilled in the hospitals.

The initial investigation into the Islamia University Bahawalpur incident had been completed and those responsible would be given stern punishment. If needed, then judicial inquiry would also be conducted, he said. The police had been empowered fully, he added.

Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, Commissioner Gujranwala division, RPO Gujranwala, Secretary C&W, Deputy Commissioner, DPO and other officers were also present on the occasion. CM Mohsin Naqvi also took an aerial view of Gujranwala Motorway link road project. CM Mohsin Naqvi also took an aerial view of 15 KM long link road from Wandu Interchange up to Benazir Chowk and witnessed various sections of under construction Gujranwala Motorway link road project. CM issued directions to Secretary C&W on the spot in this regard. Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied him.

