Australia captain Kerr ‘available’ for Canada World Cup clash

BRISBANE: Australia captain Sam Kerr has declared herself fit and “available” for the Matildas’ must-win Women’s World Cup clash against Canada on Monday after a calf injury.

“I am going to be there, I am going to be ready,” Australia’s star forward told reporters at a press conference in Brisbane.

Kerr missed the co-hosts’ opening two World Cup matches as Australia beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in Sydney but then lost 3-2 to Nigeria in Brisbane.

That shock result left Tony Gustavsson’s side needing to beat Olympic champions Canada to be sure of avoiding a group-stage exit.

“I feel good, the plan has always been the same, miss the first two games and then reassess,” said Kerr. “So I feel good, I was out on the pitch today, as good as I can be.”