Jul 28, 2023
Emmys to be postponed due to Hollywood strikes: US media

AFP Published July 28, 2023 Updated July 28, 2023 12:47pm
LOS ANGELES: This year’s Emmy Awards will be postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, US media reported Thursday.

Television’s equivalent of the Oscars was scheduled to take place in September, but could be pushed as far back as January, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Trade publication Variety said “vendors, producers and others involved with the event” have already been informed of the delay, which has not yet been officially announced.

A source familiar with the plans told AFP that a new date for the show has not yet been set.

Pakistani documentary ‘The Accused: Damned or Devoted’, Ms. Marvel earn Emmy nominations

Hollywood’s actors and writers are both currently on strike, in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

Stars would not be able to attend the Emmys if the actors’ strike was still in effect at the time of the ceremony – a development that would be disastrous for television ratings.

Writers would also not be allowed to script a monologue or jokes for the telecast’s host and presenters.

According to reports, Fox – this year’s Emmy Awards broadcaster in the United States – has been pushing to delay until January, giving the strikes longer to be resolved.

The Television Academy, who vote for and host the awards, preferred a shorter postponement, as January lands the Emmys right in the middle of Hollywood’s packed film award season.

Neither Fox nor the Television Academy has commented.

The last time the Emmys were delayed was in 2001, when the ceremony was postponed in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Hollywood strikes have essentially shut down all US movie and television productions, with limited exceptions such as reality and game shows.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are barred from promoting their movies and series.

The unions’ demands have focused on dwindling pay in the streaming era, and the threat posed to their careers and future livelihoods by artificial intelligence.

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier this month, just hours before talks between studios and SAG-AFTRA collapsed.

‘Succession,’ the HBO drama about an ultra-wealthy family fighting for control of a sinister media empire, led the nominations with a whopping 27 nods, including best drama.

‘The Last of Us’ became the first live-action video game adaptation to earn major nominations, with 24, while satire ‘The White Lotus’ earned 23 nods.

