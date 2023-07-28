Minister inquires about health of Qudsia tortured by her father

LAHORE: The caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Mayo Hospital to inquire about the well being of the 13-year-old Ayman Qudsia, who was brutally tortured.

The vice-chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, CEO and MS Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Haroon Hamid, Ophthalmologist Prof Dr Moeen and other doctors were present Prof Dr Haroon Hamid and Prof Dr Moin gave a briefing about the medical facilities provided to Ayman Qudsia and her mother Lubna Shaheen.

Talking to the media, Dr Javed Akram said that 13-year-old Ayman Qudsia, a resident of Burewala, was brutally tortured by his father.

One eye of Ayman Qudsia has been saved by the efforts of doctors. The Department of Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal will play a role in the rehabilitation of Ayman Qudsia and her mother.

Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Zahoor Hussain have been instructed to visit the girl Ayman Qudsia and the accused will be severely punished according to the law. Ayman Qudsia and her mother Lubna Shaheen will be kept in Mayo Hospital till full recovery. The 13-year-old Ayman Qudsia’s life is out of danger.

It may be noted that the inner part of the left eye of Ayman Qudsia has been severely damaged. The hard-hearted father severely stabbed Ayman Qudsia’s right eye with a knife. Our institutions should play a role in providing protection to women in Pakistan.

Moreover, the caretaker provincial minister of Health and Social Welfare department Dr Javed Akram visited Qasar e Behbood Khawateen Model Town and Sanat Zar Allama Iqbal Town.

Secretary Social Welfare Zahoor Hussain gave a briefing to Health Minister about the facilities provided. Later, the caretaker provincial minister Dr. Javed Akram also presided a meeting, in which Dr Shehla Javed and the officers of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Department participated.

Dr Javed Akram said that Qasar e Bahbud Khawateen is playing an important role in highlighting the role of women in the society. At Qasar e Bahbood Khawateen, women are offered professional courses in beautification, sewing, computer software, cooking, fashion designing, jewelry making, bag making, dress making, fine arts, textile designing, driving and others, he said.

“Qasar e Bahbood Khawateen is a very good institution. We want Qasar e Bahbood Khawateen to take to the next level. We want the trained women from Qasar e Bahbood Khawateen to shine the name of Pakistan all over the world. Qasar e Behbood Khawateen will be linked with various technical institutes to increase the capacity of women,” he added.

