TEXT: • In this communication, the portrayal across three generations celebrates Dalda’s intergenerational commitment to motherhood – and is a tribute to the brand’s tagline ‘Jahan Maamta, Wahan Dalda’.

• Although Dalda has benefitted from a now quasi-iconic positioning for decades, the brand lacked a “consumer-facing asset.”

• Dalda, however, did not have such a memorable asset.” No one actually remembers a specific Dalda ad or the lines used in it, other than the lyrics of their nineties Ramzan campaign ‘Wo tum ho; tumhi ho…’ and that too, vaguely.

• Therefore, to increase brand recall, and consequently sales, the brand initially wanted their new campaign to incorporate Dalda’s legacy and brand essence, na badli maamta, na badley hum. Dalda wanted to create brand loyalty and celebrate Dalda’s enduring commitment to motherhood.”

• Having decided to drop the lyrics for the sake of a better idea, the next challenge was the casting. Marketing team wanted “someone as big as our brand” and Khan’s name came up. The fact that he only appears at the end of the longer commercial was a deliberate ploy to ensure that Khan’s appearance served as “the big reveal. this only a “market leader” like Dalda could pull off because it is not as dependent on star power as other brands are.

