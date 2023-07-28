Himalayan Secrets: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Purest Pink Himalayan Salt Brand

TEXT: HubSalt's Commitment to Quality, Purity, and Environmental Consciousness

With a legacy spanning nearly four decades, HubSalt has established itself as a pioneer in the salt business in Pakistan. Under CEO Ismail Suttar's guidance, the company has gained recognition for its expansive product catalog, featuring an impressive selection of over 350 grades of salt. From industrial grades to culinary salts, decorative lamps, and bath & spa products, HubSalt continues to lead the way. Building upon their success, the company has recently taken a significant step forward in their commitment to ensuring the availability of safe and clean edible pink Himalayan salt.

Founded in 1986, HubSalt has been supplying pink Himalayan salt to global markets and renowned brands ever since. However, the company noticed an alarming rise in the availability of low-quality, contaminated pink salt in the market. To counter this trend and emphasize its commitment to superior quality, HubSalt decided to launch a brand dedicated solely to showcasing its high-quality pink Himalayan salt. Himalayan Secrets was born in 2017 with a mission to offer consumers a truly remarkable and safe product that would meet the highest standards of quality. Under the leadership of Asad Suttar, proudly continuing the family legacy, Himalayan Secrets has become a global brand of high-quality pink Himalayan salt that is quickly gaining popularity in the US and EU regions. Let us delve into the manufacturing processes behind Himalayan Secrets and discover why it stands as the epitome of excellence.

One of the key differentiating features of Himalayan Secrets is its production technique, where HubSalt employs an extensive and meticulous washing and sorting process for the edible pink salt range. This key methodology eliminates any and all residue of mining explosives, and other impurities, making Himalayan Secrets the only pink salt brand that can guarantee consumption safety, purity, and sustainability.

Himalayan Pink Salt is obtained from the salt ranges of Pakistan using a method known as blast mining, which is a chemical and physical process that occurs through the blasting of explosives. Holes are drilled into the massive rock salt deposits, and sticks of dynamite are packed in and ignited. The resulting product is small salt boulders and rocks coated in dynamite powder. For the health and safety of the miners, the boulders are collected after a resting period of a few hours, to allow time for the dynamite dust-cloud to settle. However, during this time, the dynamite residue adheres firmly to the rocks, sometimes penetrating 1-2 inches into the salt blocks. Moreover, the newly exposed salt blocks absorb humidity from the atmosphere, further fusing the residue onto the surface.

Of these, only the finest pieces are hand-selected, and are separated for their various uses. While other brands may be content with a singular superficial wash prior to grinding, and packaging, HubSalt goes the extra mile. Their salt is subjected to a second wash after grinding. This re-washed slurry then undergoes a high-speed centrifugal force of approximately 4000 rpm. This process effectively removes even the slightest traces of dynamite residue, dust, and other impurities that remain invisible to the naked eye after the dual washing stages.

Finally, the centrifuged salt undergoes optical sorting to further eliminate any traces of rocks and clay, ensuring the utmost purity of the pink salt. At this stage, the salt also goes through a final hand-sorting and metal detection process, guaranteeing excellence in every crystal. The employment of multiple cleaning, washing, and sorting techniques ensures a pure food-grade end product that is certifiably safe for human consumption. Such meticulous attention to detail and commitment to consumer safety justifies the slightly higher price tag often associated with Himalayan Secrets' products.

To solidify its reputation for quality and purity, Himalayan Secrets subjects all its products to third-party audits by esteemed organizations such as the British Retail Consortium (BRC), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), and Sedex. These rigorous audits cover every aspect of the production process, from the sourcing of raw materials to the packaging and shipping of the final product. The audits serve as a testament to HubSalt's dedication to compliance with global food safety standards, ensuring that each Himalayan Secrets product maintains the highest levels of quality and purity.

HubSalt's commitment to quality extends beyond its products to the preservation of the environment. The company firmly believes in giving back to the planet and has taken significant steps to control pollution. At its Balochistan plant, HubSalt has achieved an impressive milestone by becoming one of the first companies in Pakistan to accomplish Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). This environmentally conscious approach involves recycling wastewater instead of releasing it into the sewers, thereby minimizing the company's environmental impact. Furthermore, the lush green environment in and around the plant showcases HubSalt's efforts to offset harm caused to the surroundings. Himalayan Secrets, as a brand, embodies the idea that companies can thrive financially while also adopting sustainable practices. It has garnered immense popularity among consumers who are seeking high-quality products that are both safe and environmentally conscious.

Himalayan Secrets boasts a diverse range of edible offerings; the exquisite pyramid flakes, smoked salt, and many other varieties are available in every size, as per individual needs. Each variant is crafted to elevate one’s culinary creations to new heights. Breaking the mold of industry standards, Himalayan Secrets also presents an enticing collection of food-grade salt cookware, including elegant plates, glasses, and bowls. Expertly crafted from premium pink Himalayan salt, these culinary companions are perfect for cooking, grilling, and serving meals as the salt used in these cookware items not only imparts a unique and delightful flavour, but also adds a touch of elegance to the overall dining experience.

In a groundbreaking move in 2021, Himalayan Secrets revolutionized its quality control process with the integration of the cutting-edge Agtron Color Analyzer. Renowned as the global standard for quality control across a wide range of products, Agtron analyzers have now become an integral part of Himalayan Secrets' operations. This advanced technology provides appearance and colour measurements, guaranteeing a consistent crystal colour in every packet.

Additionally, the Color Analyzer enables the precise colour coding of salt, catering to the diverse requirements of different international markets. With this innovative technology, Himalayan Secrets can accurately formulate the colour code to match the exact shade desired by each institution, ensuring that every customer receives their precise specification.

Himalayan Secrets is more than just a brand; it is a symbol of excellence and innovation in the pink Himalayan salt industry. With its commitment to quality, purity, and sustainability, Himalayan Secrets has become the brand of choice for those seeking the best of Pakistan's renowned pink Himalayan salt. Whether it's in the kitchen, the home, or the spa, Himalayan Secrets offers a range of products to cater to every need. Embrace the goodness of Pakistan's pink Himalayan salt with Himalayan Secrets and discover a world of flavour, wellness, and conscious living.

Maheen Yacoob

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023