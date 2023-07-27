BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
India’s Siraj rested from West Indies ODIs

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 03:05pm

NEW DELHI: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been released from India’s squad for the three-match one-day international series in the West Indies due to a sore ankle, the country’s cricket board said Thursday.

Siraj, who has emerged as one of India’s premier quicks alongside Mohammed Shami, was included in the initial team which will play Thursday’s ODI opener in Barbados.

“The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

Five-wicket Siraj slices through West Indies

Siraj, 29, took seven wickets in India’s 1-0 Test series win over the West Indies earlier this week after a final-day washout in the concluding match.

India and the West Indies will also play five T20 internationals starting August 3.

India’s updated ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Mohammed Siraj INDIA VS WEST INDIES ODI

