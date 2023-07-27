BAFL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.36%)
BIPL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
DGKC 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.79%)
FABL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HBL 90.29 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (6.1%)
HUBC 84.43 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.69%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
OGDC 92.25 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (6.28%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.01%)
PPL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.43%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
SSGC 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49 (1.03%)
BR30 16,857 Increased By 408.8 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,124 Increased By 441.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,825 Increased By 133 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shell net profit slides as energy prices weaken

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 12:15pm

LONDON: British energy giant Shell on Thursday said its net profit slumped in the second quarter on weaker energy prices and falling gas sales.

Profit after tax came in at $3.13 billion in the April-June period, down 80 percent compared with the second quarter a year earlier when Shell benefited from surging prices.

Net profit had stood at $8.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023, Shell added in an earnings statement.

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

“Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment,” chief executive Wael Sawan said in earnings statement.

Despite the drop in profits, Shell said it would return $3 billion to shareholders.

British energy giant Shell

Comments

1000 characters

Shell net profit slides as energy prices weaken

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Economy, engagement with global institutions: Caretaker setup given extra powers ahead of elections

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank: ministry

Putin hosts African leaders in Russia after grain deal exit

Sri Lanka lose Madushka after Pakistan declare with 410 lead

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

Read more stories