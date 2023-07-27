Gill declared proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Court on Wednesday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill as proclaimed offender in the sedition case filed against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra declared Gill a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before the court for a long time despite the issuance of multiple summonses for him.

The court started the process to seize properties of Gill as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have submitted details of his properties.

