BAFL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
BIPL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
DFML 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 54.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.51%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 87.09 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.92%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.26%)
PPL 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
PRL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.74%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.24%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,702 Increased By 41.8 (0.9%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 238.2 (1.48%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 365.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,607 Increased By 151.5 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mining stocks push UK’s FTSE 100 higher, Unilever shines

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 02:32pm

UK’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday as mining stocks advanced after Beijing pledged to step up policy support for the Chinese economy, while consumer staples major Unilever gained after beating quarterly sales estimates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1% as Unilever jumped 4.6%, topping the FTSE 100, after the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream again raised prices to make up for higher costs.

The broader personal care, drug and grocery stores sector rose 2.7%.

Industrial metal miners advanced 2.9%, tracking a rally in most base metal prices after China’s top leaders said on Monday that they will step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks.

“The Politburo comments are kind of music to the markets because this is what the market was anticipating,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

“The question now is that the devil will be in the details, in terms of what actually gets delivered on.”

The internationally-focussed FTSE 100 is set to post gains for a sixth straight session, its best winning run since April.

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.1% as shares of Bridgepoint Group tumbled 9.4% after the alternative asset fund manager’s first-half underlying core profit fell 28.7%.

Auto Trader Group slipped 3.9% after JP Morgan downgraded the online car marketplace’s stock to “underweight” from “neutral”.

UK’s FTSE 100 edges higher on gains in energy shares

Compass Group fell 3.3% after the world’s largest catering group maintained its annual outlook.

Unite Group lost 1.4% after the student accommodation company reported a 65% slump in IFRS pre-tax profit for six months ended June 30.

Investors are now focusing on interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan later this week, while the Bank of England is widely expected to deliver more monetary policy pain next week.

UK's FTSE

Comments

1000 characters

Mining stocks push UK’s FTSE 100 higher, Unilever shines

Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

PM expects positive results amid improved energy and agri production

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Read more stories