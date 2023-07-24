BAFL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.07%)
BIPL 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.73%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.44%)
DFML 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.35%)
DGKC 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.62%)
GGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 79.27 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.59%)
HUBC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
MLCF 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.5%)
PIOC 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
PPL 69.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.89%)
PRL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.92%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.46%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
TRG 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.4%)
BR100 4,643 Increased By 3 (0.06%)
BR30 16,067 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.21%)
KSE100 45,946 Increased By 25.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,399 Increased By 3.5 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nine killed in civilian plane crash in Sudan, as war-hit capital left hungry

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2023 11:13am

WAD MADANI: Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed Sunday evening when a civilian plane crashed in Sudan due to “technical” reasons, the army said, as the war in the east African country entered its 100th day.

The fighting has left millions trapped in their homes and some without water, particularly in the suburbs of the capital Khartoum where residents were calling for food donations to help them survive.

In a war-devastated district of the city, Abbas Mohammed Babiker says he and his family have only been able to eat once a day. Now even that is in doubt, but on Sunday a citizens’ support group issued an urgent appeal for donations to help people like him.

“We only have enough for two more days,” Babiker said from Khartoum North, where residents said at least one person, a local musician, has already died from hunger.

In Port Sudan, on the east coast largely spared by the war, the army said a child had survived the crash of an Antonov plane which killed nine others. Port Sudan airport is the only one still working in the country due to the conflict.

Since April 15, battles between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have killed more than 3,900 people, according to the latest toll from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

More than 2.6 million people have been internally displaced, mostly from Khartoum, the International Organization for Migration said.

Thousands who remain in the capital, particularly in Khartoum North, are trapped without water since the local water station was damaged at the start of the war.

Residents say there is only intermittent electricity and food has nearly run out.

Across the country, about one-third of the population already faced hunger even before the war began, said the United Nations’ World Food Programme.

Despite the security challenges, the agency says it has reached more than 1.4 million people with emergency food aid as needs intensify.

“With the fighting, there is no market any more and anyway we have no money,” said another resident of Khartoum North, Essam Abbas.

To help them, the local “resistance committee”, a pro-democracy neighbourhood group, issued an emergency appeal.

“We have to support each other, give food and money and distribute to those around us,” the committee wrote on Facebook.

In adjacent Omdurman, Khartoum’s other battle-scarred sister city, locally known violinist Khaled Senhouri “died from hunger” last week, his friends wrote on Facebook.

In his own online posts, Senhouri had said he was unable to leave home because of the fighting and had tried to hang on with the supplies that he had. It wasn’t enough.

MENA Nine killed Sudan's civilian plane crash

Comments

1000 characters

Nine killed in civilian plane crash in Sudan, as war-hit capital left hungry

Intra-day update: rupee sees further decline against US dollar

US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

India’s economy to hold top spot for GDP but not so much for jobs growth

IMF expects deal with Argentina in days, peso to weaken

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Read more stories