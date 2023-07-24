BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Post-mortem report: No torture marks found on DIG Shariq Jamal’s body

PPI Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: The initial post-mortem report of the late Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shariq Jamal has revealed that his mouth was half open and there were stains of blood on his lips and teeth, according to a report on Sunday.

However, no marks of torture were found on his body. Besides that his body was stiff at the time of his death, disclosed the report. Apart from that, there was an old injury mark on his elbow.

Shariq Jamal had been found dead in mysterious circumstances at DHA Lahore’s Defence View Apartment in the wee hours of Saturday.

Sources revealed that the deceased had been staying at the apartment for some time, and there could be family issues why he had preferred to stay there instead of his home.

Police said that the actual cause of the DIG’s death would only be ascertained after the post-mortem report was complete. The Force was investigating the incident from different angles, the sources said, the possibility of suicide could not be ruled out either.

Shariq’s body was initially shifted to the DHA’s National Hospital. Later, it was taken to the Jinnah Hospital’s mortuary.

Soon after learning about the incident, police officials and the DIG’s wife reached the hospital, while police, on the other hand, began an investigation into the incident.

Shariq, who had also served as DIG Traffic and DIG Railway, was serving as an officer on special duty (OSD) these days.

Police grilled both man and woman who had been taken into custody from the flat where the DIG’s body had been found for over two hours before later shifting them to the CIA.

Lahore DIG police Shariq Jamal Post mortem report

Comments

1000 characters

Post-mortem report: No torture marks found on DIG Shariq Jamal’s body

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories