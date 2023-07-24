BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Quetta Road blocked due to landslide

PPI Published 24 Jul, 2023 07:10am

QUETTA: Quetta Road, the inter-provincial highway connecting Balochistan to Punjab in the Rakhi Gaj tribal area of Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan, was lying closed due to a landslide at the site of Neeli Matti on Sunday.

A large number of vehicles have been lined up in long queues due to the blockage of the road. Thousands of tourists going to the tourist resort Fort Munro have been stranded in vehicles since yesterday.

The commercial activities between the two provinces such as the supply of fruits and vegetables have also come to a halt.

The vegetables and fruits worth billions of rupees, laden on Punjab-bound trucks from Balochistan, are feared to be damaged due to the blockage of the road.

Thousands of tourists are faced with difficulties on the road due to the lack of edibles. The border military police have been busy removing the landslide debris since yesterday.

It rained heavily in different areas of Balochistan. The water entered houses and shops after flooding in canals and nullahs in Patak area of Washak district.

Houses and shops were partially damaged by the floodwater. People were moved to a safe place, rescue sources said. Union Council Barija in Jhal Magsi district has largely been affected by heavy rains. Moreover, the traffic was suspended temporarily at M-8 due to the rain.

Flooding took place in the Bolan River too due to heavy rains. Roads were also damaged in Panjra Pul area due to rains, leaving the traffic suspended.

