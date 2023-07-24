BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares end second week higher

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

PARIS: European shares rose on Friday to end the week higher, while German stocks lagged as SAP’s bleak revenue forecast weighed on the tech sector, which also recorded its biggest weekly drop this year.

SAP fell 4.2% after the business software maker trimmed its full-year outlook for key cloud sales, dragging Germany’s DAX index down 0.2%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.3% higher, rising for the fourth straight session.

Europe’s technology sector, which fell 4.8% to be top decliner among major sectors this week, slipped 0.4% on the day.

The mining sector declined 1.5%, hurt by some disappointing results.

Swedish steelmaker SSAB slumped 13.8% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after its operating profit halved in the second quarter, while Norsk Hydro fell 2.2% after the Norwegian aluminium producer raised its capital expenditure guidance.

The STOXX 600 rose 0.9% for the week, largely driven by a rally in British shares following evidence of slowing domestic inflation. But concerns about China’s weak economic recovery and weakness in the technology sector amid the earnings season capped gains.

The UK’s FTSE 100 posted 3% gains this week, its best in nearly four months.

Investors are now focussed on another round of major central bank policy meetings next week for more clues on the global interest rate trajectory.

Deutsche Bank said it expected the European Central Bank to hike the deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% on July 27, but added that a further hike in September cannot be ruled out given the ECB’s commitment to bringing inflation under control.

“Focus is on full calendar and rate decisions next week,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG.

“Rate decisions by the Fed, ECB and BoJ next week alongside flash PMIs, consumer sentiment, GDP and inflation data will likely add some volatility to the mix.”

Thales slipped 4.8% despite a guidance raise by the defence electronics firm, with Jefferies pointing to revised forex assumptions weighing on the outlook.

Ubisoft jumped 5.2%, after the French video game producer’s first-quarter net bookings came above guidance.

Lonza slid 11.1% after the Swiss contract drug manufacturer cut its full-year outlook.

SBB tumbled 12.9% after the Swedish property group and Brookfield ended talks on the sale of SBB’s remaining 51% stake in its education subsidiary EduCo.

European shares STOXX 600 index DAX index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares end second week higher

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories