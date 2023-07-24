BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Iran bans film festival over poster of actress without hijab

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have banned a film festival that put out a publicity poster featuring an actress who was not wearing a hijab headscarf, state media reported.

The ban comes after the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) released a poster for its upcoming Short Film Festival featuring Iranian actress Susan Taslimi in the 1982 film “The Death of Yazdguerd”.

“The culture minister has personally issued an order to ban the 13th edition of the ISFA Film Festival, after using a photo of a woman without a hijab on its poster in violation of the law,” state news agency IRNA reported late Saturday. The festival had been scheduled to be held in September.

Wearing a hijab, covering the head and the neck, has been compulsory for women in Iran since 1983, shortly after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

