BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu in hospital as Israeli judicial crisis flares

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in hospital after being fitted with a pacemaker on Sunday, as tens of thousands of people converged on Jerusalem to protest a planned overhaul of the Supreme Court being debated in parliament. With Israel embroiled in its most serious domestic political crisis in decades, the 73-year-old leader was rushed to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv on Saturday after a heart monitor implanted a week earlier in what was described as a dehydration episode detected a “temporary arrhythmia”, his doctors said.

The pacemaker procedure went smoothly and Netanyahu was expected to be discharged later on Sunday, his office said, however Israeli media reported he may stay an extra night in the hospital. A medical source familiar with the case said doctors were recommending Netanyahu stay another night.

The prime minister’s office, which said planned trips to Cyprus and Turkey had been postponed, said it would provide an update if there were new details. Netanyahu had been expected to vote in parliament on Monday on a key element of his highly contested judicial overhaul, which has ignited months of nationwide protests and concern abroad over Israel’s democratic health.

Lawmakers on Sunday began debating the bill, which would limit the court’s ability to void decisions made by the government and ministers it deems “unreasonable”. The result of Monday’s vote could come as soon as that evening.

As the debate in parliament went on, tens of thousands of Israelis opposing the judicial changes lined city streets in Jerusalem carrying flags and beating drums under a scorching summer sun. Many pitched tents in a park near the Knesset.

“We’re worried, we’re scared, we’re angry. We’re angry that people are trying to change this country, trying to create a democratic backslide. But we’re also very, very hopeful,” Tzivia Guggenheim, 24, a student in Jerusalem, said outside her tent.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

1000 characters

Netanyahu in hospital as Israeli judicial crisis flares

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories