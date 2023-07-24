BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Jul 24, 2023
India women’s captain slams umpires after BD tie

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

DHAKA: India women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur took an unprecedented swipe at the umpires after her team drew the third match of a one-day series against Bangladesh.

The draw in Dhaka meant the series ended 1-1, and Kaur was displeased.

“The type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised,” Kaur said in the post-match presentation after the final match of the series ended in a tie on Saturday. “The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we’ll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly, we’ll have to prepare ourselves,” she added. Bangladesh won the first match of the series by 40 runs — the side’s first ever ODI win against India — before the tourists levelled the series in the second match with a 108-run win.

In the decider, India were all out for 225 in 49.3 overs, equalling Bangladesh’s 225-4, during which Fargana Hoque (107) became the first-ever Bangladeshi woman to score a century in international cricket.

Kaur smashed the stumps after being given out for 14 during the chase, and later criticised the umpiring.

“Some pathetic umpiring was done, and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires,” she said. Local media reported that when both teams were attending a photo session, Kaur shouted “bring the umpires too”, apparently suggesting they were part of the Bangladesh squad.

