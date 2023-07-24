BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Badminton: Antonsen breaks title drought with Korea Open win

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

SEOUL: Denmark’s Anders Antonsen clinched his first title in more than two years after defeating Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in a thrilling final at the Korea Open 2023 badminton on Sunday.

The Dane, who has struggled with a groin strain, stayed composed despite falling behind early in the match at Jinnam stadium in Yeosu, South Korea.

Antonsen finally gained an edge when Loh smashed a shot into the net with the court open, going on to take the match 11-21, 21-11, 21-19 in 68 minutes.

The 26-year-old said he was “emotional” after clinching his first title since the European Championships in May 2021.

“It means absolutely everything to me,” Antonsen said.

“It’s been such a long time and I’ve been through so many tough times, injuries, and at times I’ve doubted myself like never before.

“It’s so amazing to finally win a title again,” he said.

In the women’s singles final, second seed An Se-young triumphed over Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying 21-9, 21-15, defending the title she won last year and providing a treat for home fans.

“This is my sixth title this year... every time I win I feel different,” the 21-year-old said.

