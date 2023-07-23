BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Barbie’ movie sets record as biggest US, Canadian debut of 2023

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2023 08:45pm

LOS ANGELES: The new “Barbie” movie brought in an estimated $155 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, setting a record as the biggest opening of 2023, distributor Warner Bros said on Sunday.

Director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” about the making of the atomic bomb, rang up $80.5 million at domestic theatres in a cinema battle dubbed “Barbenheimer.”

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

The tallies provided a lift to studios and theaters that have endured a disappointing summer so far. Ticket sales have hovered below last year despite a larger number of films at cineplexes.

“Barbie” starring Margot Robbie, is “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig’s take on the iconic doll that debuted 60 years ago.

“Oppenheimer” stars Cillian Murphy as American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who developed the atomic bomb. The movie has drawn rave reviews and is expected to be a contender in the coming Academy Awards race.

Barbie

Comments

1000 characters

‘Barbie’ movie sets record as biggest US, Canadian debut of 2023

Pakistan’s first title in 37 years: Hamza Khan wins World Junior Squash Championship

Saqib Nisar was leader of the gang in conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif: PM Shehbaz

Qatar bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls

Heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kill four, injure one

ECP outlines code of conduct for Punjab caretaker government

Sri Lanka to push ‘harder’ in Pakistan Test

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Twitter challenger Threads struggles for traction

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high

Read more stories