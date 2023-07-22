BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World Hepatitis Day: Ziauddin Hospital organises awareness seminar

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

KARACHI: “It is our duty to raise awareness among the public about the importance of seeking treatment before the disease becomes a threat,” said Dr Zulfiqar Dharejo, the Additional Director of the CDC Hepatitis Control Program Sindh.

He was speaking to the audience as a chief guest at the awareness seminar to commemorate World Hepatitis Day, organised by Dr Ziauddin Hospital.

“Sindh government is actively engaged in providing free vaccines and treatments for hepatitis, and our relentless efforts to protect our nation and save lives. Rest assured, we are putting forth our best endeavors to safeguard our country from the impact of this disease,” Dr Dharejo stated.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Abbas Zafar, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Ziauddin University said that better treatment is possible only with early diagnosis. For this, it is important to consult a doctor for any unusual changes in yourself and urge everyone to get tested for the disease.

We are fortunate to not only have an effective hepatitis B vaccine, but also access to possible treatments. Lack of awareness is the reason behind the rapid spread of hepatitis in Pakistan. Through education, research, and awareness we can protect ourselves and the lives of our families by combating any infectious disease.

While discussing the establishment of WHO, Dr Khurram Baqai, Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology, Ziauddin University, highlighted that an estimated 4.5 million premature deaths could be averted in low- and middle-income countries by 2030 through the implementation of vaccination, diagnostic tests, medicines, and education campaigns.

Globally, Pakistan bears the heaviest burden of hepatitis C, with a nationwide prevalence exceeding 5% (10 million cases), primarily concentrated in Punjab, followed by Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan. Furthermore, in Pakistan, approximately 5 million individuals carry the hepatitis B virus (HBV) with a carrier rate of 2.5%. Notably, certain districts in upper Sindh, Southern Punjab, and Balochistan exhibit significantly higher prevalence rates than the national average.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Ziauddin Hospital World Hepatitis Day Dr Zulfiqar Dharejo awareness seminar

Comments

1000 characters

World Hepatitis Day: Ziauddin Hospital organises awareness seminar

Friendly countries: SIFC approves projects for attracting investments

Dar informs National Assembly: No new tax on agriculture, real estate sectors

Islamabad airport to be outsourced for 15 years: govt

Agri tube-wells: Govt to implement solarisation project in phase-wise manner

May 9 mayhem accused: ‘There should be no trial without informing SC’

Judgment to quash reference against Justice Isa: CJP allows govt’s plea seeking to withdraw curative review petitions

Power Div says it has no control over Discos

NA body approves Pemra Amendment Bill 2023: New rules for electronic media announced

PTI says IMF acknowledges leadership’s support

Illicit trade: Cigarette makers question FBR’s performance

Read more stories