World Hepatitis Day: Ziauddin Hospital organises awareness seminar

KARACHI: “It is our duty to raise awareness among the public about the importance of seeking treatment before the disease becomes a threat,” said Dr Zulfiqar Dharejo, the Additional Director of the CDC Hepatitis Control Program Sindh.

He was speaking to the audience as a chief guest at the awareness seminar to commemorate World Hepatitis Day, organised by Dr Ziauddin Hospital.

“Sindh government is actively engaged in providing free vaccines and treatments for hepatitis, and our relentless efforts to protect our nation and save lives. Rest assured, we are putting forth our best endeavors to safeguard our country from the impact of this disease,” Dr Dharejo stated.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Abbas Zafar, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Ziauddin University said that better treatment is possible only with early diagnosis. For this, it is important to consult a doctor for any unusual changes in yourself and urge everyone to get tested for the disease.

We are fortunate to not only have an effective hepatitis B vaccine, but also access to possible treatments. Lack of awareness is the reason behind the rapid spread of hepatitis in Pakistan. Through education, research, and awareness we can protect ourselves and the lives of our families by combating any infectious disease.

While discussing the establishment of WHO, Dr Khurram Baqai, Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology, Ziauddin University, highlighted that an estimated 4.5 million premature deaths could be averted in low- and middle-income countries by 2030 through the implementation of vaccination, diagnostic tests, medicines, and education campaigns.

Globally, Pakistan bears the heaviest burden of hepatitis C, with a nationwide prevalence exceeding 5% (10 million cases), primarily concentrated in Punjab, followed by Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan. Furthermore, in Pakistan, approximately 5 million individuals carry the hepatitis B virus (HBV) with a carrier rate of 2.5%. Notably, certain districts in upper Sindh, Southern Punjab, and Balochistan exhibit significantly higher prevalence rates than the national average.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023