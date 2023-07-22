Public awareness must to check dengue spread

LAHORE: The Institute of Public Health (IPH) has sent the recommendations adopted at the International Anti-Dengue seminar to the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Punjab regarding prevention of dengue and bringing further improvement in treatment facilities for patients affected by the virus.

The recommendations contain the opinions and suggestions of local as well as foreign doctors, clinicians, vector control experts, environmental health experts who participated in the seminar.

Dean Institute of Public Health Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the experts of the institute divided the above mentioned recommendations into four different parts including clinical management i.e. care of dengue patients in the hospitals, vector control i.e. measures to prevent dengue mosquito breeding with a new strategy, Disease Diagnosis and Community Participation i.e. recommendations to ensure the participation of the common people in activities to eliminate the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes and raising public awareness in this regard.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir further said that by organizing the international seminar, local doctors and public health experts have got an opportunity to benefit from the experience of experts from other countries. She said that treatment and clinical management of effected patients and control on spreading dengue virus would be further improved by implementing these recommendations.

