Minister advocates prosperous farmers for flourishing country

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Minister SM Tanveer has said that promotion of the agriculture sector and agro based industries is an important agenda of the provincial government as it believes that Pakistan would flourish only when its farmers would be prosperous.

He was talking to a representative delegation of Kisan Ittehad led by its President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar at his office here on Friday. Both sides discussed issues pertaining to the farmers, agriculture research and promotion of agriculture sector on modern lines.

The delegation appreciated that the steps taken for the development of agriculture sector under the vibrant leadership of SM Tanveer would bear fruit.

Punjab Minister SM Tanveer reiterated that chief minister was fully committed to develop agriculture sector on modern lines and the welfare of the farming community was also a priority of the Punjab government. Agriculture sector and agro based industries promotion was an important agenda of government, he said and noted that Pakistan would flourish when its farmers would be prosperous. Punjab government has taken a number of practical steps to encourage modern farming techniques along with the welfare of the farmers, he further said.

The minister emphasized that payment of hard work done by the farmers is ensured to them and farmers are facilitated by increasing support prices of cotton and wheat. The farmers are provided a continuous assistance about their crops and effective measures are taken to sensitize the growers about the results of agricultural research.

The delegation was comprised of Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, Dr. Shahzad Naveed Jadoon, Salahuddin, Saeed Jafar and others.

