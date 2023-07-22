BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Muharram-ul-Haram: LWMC begins cleanliness operation on procession routes

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company on Friday launched its Muharram-ul-Haram Cleanliness Operation at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs while the Punjab Police remained on high alert to maintain security and peace in the city.

Commenting on the plan, LWMC Babar CEO Sahib Din said that special cleaning and washing of 120 Imam Bargahs across the city has started, adding that they have deployed all its machinery for the task while more than 600 workers would be on duty in three shifts and special teams has also been deployed on the procession routes.

“Moreover, the containers on the procession routes were being emptied for the convenience of devotees while the LWMC operation teams were engaged in cleaning the procession routes from Mochi Gate to Karbala Gamay Shah, Shadman to Shah Jamal, Pandu Street Islampura to Old Anarkali, and Ali Razabad Raiwind to Thokar Village,” he added.

Meanwhile, given Jumma-tul-Mubarak and the sacred occasion of Ashura, the Lahore Police have put the entire city on high alert, ensuring security measures across mosques, imam bargahs and majalis areas.

Stringent security checks have been implemented at entry and exit points, examining individuals and vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

