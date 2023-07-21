BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,643 Increased By 49.8 (1.08%)
BR30 16,074 Increased By 99.9 (0.63%)
KSE100 45,989 Increased By 590.9 (1.3%)
KSE30 16,413 Increased By 182.1 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK reports 18.5 billion pound budget deficit in June

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 01:48pm

LONDON: Britain recorded a budget deficit of 18.5 billion pounds ($23.82 billion) in June, down by 400 million pounds from the same month last year, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, of 22 billion pounds last month.

The ONS said higher tax receipts and a big fall in government debt interest compared with June 2022 were largely offset by increased benefit payments and other costs.

The June deficit took borrowing in the first three months of the 2023/24 financial year to 54.4 billion pounds, 12.2 billion pounds more than in the same period last year but 7.5 billion less than expected by Britain’s budget forecasters.

Government borrowing soared during the COVID-19 pandemic period and public debt climbed above 100% of gross domestic product, hitting levels not seen since World War Two and standing at 100.8% of GDP in June.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have so far resisted calls for tax cuts from lawmakers within their Conservative Party ahead of a national election expected in 2024.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Britain budget deficit

Comments

1000 characters

UK reports 18.5 billion pound budget deficit in June

Intra-day update: positive momentum pushes KSE-100 beyond 46,000

6th straight loss: rupee settles at 286.81 against US dollar

Pakistan hopes to resume PIA flights to UK in three months

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

SC should be informed before military trials of civilians begin: chief justice

Saudi summons Swedish diplomat over Holy Quran protests

Four held over India naked women video, may face death penalty

Finance bill: Bureaucracy can devise ‘zero tax’ regime

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Read more stories